Artificial Intelligence for the Advancement of Lunar and Planetary Science and Exploration

Whitepaper #222 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; other science themes: Interdisciplinary Science
AI-driven methods have potential to minimise manual labour during planetary data processing and aid ongoing missions with real-time data analysis. This white paper focuses on key areas of AI-driven research, the need for open source training data, and the importance of collaboration between academia and industries to advance AI-driven research.