Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Science Goals and Mission Objectives for the Future Exploration of Ice Giants Systems: a Horizon 2061 Perspective — Part I: From Science Questions to Measurement Requirements

Whitepaper #224 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; habitability and water; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Michel Blanc, Kathleen Mandt, Olivier Mousis, Nicolas André, David H. Atkinson, Sushil Atreya, Tibor Balint, Scott Bolton, Alexis Bouquet, Sébastien Charnoz, Kate Craft, Magali Deleuil, Léa Griton, Ravit Helled, Mark Hofstadter, Sean Hsu, Ricardo Hueso Alonso, Xianzhe Jia, Laurent Lamy, Jonathan Lunine, Marius Millot, Glenn Orton, Frank Postberg, Thomas Ronnet, Kunio M. Sayanagi, Juergen Schmidt, Krista Soderlund, Linda Spilker, Tom Spilker, Diego Turrini, Elizabeth Turtle, Pierre Vernazza, and J. Hunter Waite
In this White Paper (part I) we present an analysis of our current knowledge of Ice Giant systems in the light of six key science questions about planetary systems formulated in the “Planetary Exploration, Horizon 2061” long-term foresight exercise. We formulate measurement requirements and favored destinations for each of these science questions.

2.46 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
