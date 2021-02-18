Planetary and Astrobiology Blank Papers: Science White Papers Cancelled or Downscaled Due to Direct Impact of COVID-19 and National-scale Civil Action

No comments here
Whitepaper #225 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Multiple targets above; other science themes: Multiple categories above
A significant number of community members intended to submit white papers but were unable to do so due to effects of COVID-19 and disruptions due to recent national civil action. This list informs the Decadal Survey of some of those missing voices, providing a resource for the Committees to fill gaps caused by barriers to participation.