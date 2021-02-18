Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Planetary and Astrobiology Blank Papers: Science White Papers Cancelled or Downscaled Due to Direct Impact of COVID-19 and National-scale Civil Action

Whitepaper #225 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Multiple targets above; other science themes: Multiple categories above

by Noam Izenberg, R. Terik Daly, Kathleen E. Mandt, Christina R. Richey, Lillian Rose Ostrach, James Tuttle Keane, Stuart James Robbins, Ryan Nicole Watkins, Jaime A. Cordova, Luc Riesbeck, James H. Roberts, Ingrid Daubar, Jennifer Scully, Samuel Howell, Sona Hosseini, Robert Pappalardo, Monica Vidaurri, Nicolle Zellner, Steven Vance, Maitrayee Bose, Michael W. Busch, Lori Feaga, Padma A. Yanamandra-Fisher, Karalee K. Brugman, Giada Arney, Erika Kohler, Ana M. Tárano, Jessica Noviello, Carolyn Ernst, Mohit Melwani Daswani, and Hilairy Hartnett
A significant number of community members intended to submit white papers but were unable to do so due to effects of COVID-19 and disruptions due to recent national civil action. This list informs the Decadal Survey of some of those missing voices, providing a resource for the Committees to fill gaps caused by barriers to participation.

