Chemical Guidance in the Search for Past and Extant Life on Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #226 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; Mars; Mercury and/or the Moon
NASA should design missions to Mars to generate “Aha!” jolts for scientists researching the molecular origins of life. Recent advances allow these missions to be informed via privileged chemistry that likely generated RNA prebiotically on Earth, as well as general rules that constrain the structure of genetic molecules of extant life on Mars.