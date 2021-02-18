Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Astrobiology on habitable worlds: The case for considering prebiotic chemistry in mission design

Whitepaper #227 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by Aaron Engelhart, Jennifer G Blank, Christopher Carr, Henderson James Cleaves, and Kennda Lynch
Laboratory-based studies of prebiotic chemistry — processes by which potential chemical precursors to life are produced — have provided insights into processes by which life could have emerged on early Earth. In this white paper, we describe how these insights provide actionable information that can inform the design of space exploration missions.

