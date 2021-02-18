On the Past, Present, and Future Role of Biology in NASA’s Exploration of our Solar System

No comments here
Whitepaper #229 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
Here we provide a brief perspective on the role of biology in NASA’s planetary science goals, and its spacecraft missions, past, present, and future. We argue that while biology — via astrobiology — generates much interest and excitement for NASA, biology is vastly under-represented as a science within NASA Planetary Science Division missions.