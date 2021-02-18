Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

X-ray Studies of Planetary Systems

Whitepaper #230 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies

by Jaesub Hong, Suzanne Romaine, Larry Nittler, Martin Elvis, Ian Crawford, Graziella Branduardi-Raymont, Lucy Rim, and Scott Wolk
Published onMar 18, 2021
X-ray imaging spectroscopy is a powerful tool to probe the compositions of diverse planetary bodies, which provide clues to their formation and evolutionary history. We encourage NASA to continue to support to the development of novel X-ray instrumentation and to consider such instruments for planetary missions in the coming decade.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
