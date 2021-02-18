X-ray Studies of Planetary Systems

No comments here
Whitepaper #230 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; Mercury and/or the Moon; primitive bodies
X-ray imaging spectroscopy is a powerful tool to probe the compositions of diverse planetary bodies, which provide clues to their formation and evolutionary history. We encourage NASA to continue to support to the development of novel X-ray instrumentation and to consider such instruments for planetary missions in the coming decade.