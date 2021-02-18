The science enabled by a dedicated solar system space telescope

No comments here
Whitepaper #232 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Venus, minor bodies, comets, outer plane[...]; other science themes: Interaction of planetary magnetospheres [...]; ground- and space-based telescopes
We advocate for a large/medium-class space telescope dedicated to planetary science to transform our understanding of time-dependent phenomena & enable a comprehensive survey & spectral characterization of minor bodies across the solar system. The key science questions & themes presented here cannot fully be addressed using astrophysical assets.