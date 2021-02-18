Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

The science enabled by a dedicated solar system space telescope

Whitepaper #232 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Venus, minor bodies, comets, outer plane[...]; other science themes: Interaction of planetary magnetospheres [...]; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Cindy Young, M. H. Wong, K. M. Sayanagi, S. Curry, K. L. Jessup, T. Becker, A. Hendrix, N. Chanover, S. Milam, B. J. Holler, G. Holsclaw, J. Peralta, J. Clarke, J. Spencer, M. S. P. Kelley, J. Luhmann, D. MacDonnell, R. J. Vervack, Jr., K. Rutherford, L. N. Fletcher, I. de Pater, F. Vilas, L. Feaga, O. Siegmund, J. Bell, G. Delory, J. Pitman, T. Greathouse, E. Wishnow, N. Schneider, R. Lillis, J. Colwell, L. Bowman, R. M. C. Lopes, M. McGrath, F. Marchis, R. Cartwright, and M. J. Poston
We advocate for a large/medium-class space telescope dedicated to planetary science to transform our understanding of time-dependent phenomena & enable a comprehensive survey & spectral characterization of minor bodies across the solar system. The key science questions & themes presented here cannot fully be addressed using astrophysical assets.

