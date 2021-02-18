The Underexplored Frontier of Ice Giant Interiors and Dynamos

No comments here
Whitepaper #233 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; theory, computation, and modeling
We recommend a new ice giant orbiter mission and advocate for enhanced collaboration between planetary interior and dynamo modeling, material science, and astronomy communities through robust R&A funding, continued investment in supercomputing capabilities, formation of a Research Coordination Network on giant planets, and actions toward EDI.