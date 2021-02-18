Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Underexplored Frontier of Ice Giant Interiors and Dynamos

Whitepaper #233 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; theory, computation, and modeling

by Krista Soderlund, Mandy Bethkenhagen, Imke de Pater, Jonathan Fortney, Sebastien Hamel, Ravit Helled, Yong-Jae Kim, Marius Millot, and Sabine Stanley
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Underexplored Frontier of Ice Giant Interiors and Dynamos

We recommend a new ice giant orbiter mission and advocate for enhanced collaboration between planetary interior and dynamo modeling, material science, and astronomy communities through robust R&A funding, continued investment in supercomputing capabilities, formation of a Research Coordination Network on giant planets, and actions toward EDI.

The Underexplored Frontier of Ice Giant Interiors and Dynamos
2.63 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with