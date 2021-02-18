Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Priority Questions for Jupiter System Science in the 2020s and Opportunities for Europa Clipper

Whitepaper #234 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Kunio Sayanagi, Mike Wong, Tracy Becker, Shawn Brooks, Shawn Rebel Brueshaber, Emma K Dahl, Imke de Pater, Robert W. Ebert, Maryame El Moutamid, Leigh N. Fletcher, Alfred McEwen, Philippa M. Molyneux, Quentin Nenon, Glenn S. Orton, Chris Paranicas, Mark R. Showalter, Linda J. Spilker, Matthew Tiscareno, Joseph H. Westlake, Luke Moore, Julianne Moses, Cindy Young, and Kandis Jussep
This whitepaper identifies important science questions that can be answered through exploration of the Jupiter System, with emphasis on the questions that can be addressed by the Europa Clipper Mission. We advocate for adding Jupiter System Science to the mission after launch when expanding the scientific scope will not affect the development cost.

