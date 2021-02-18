The Need for Ground-Based Observations of Venus

No comments here
Whitepaper #235 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; ground- and space-based telescopes; Venus
Ground-based observations of Venus support NASA’s goals: they complement spacecraft data, raise new questions and help direct designs of new mission proposals. We review ground-based observations of Venus in the context of spacecraft results and advocate for new lab work, AO systems for extended objects and mid-IR (~10 Î¼m) cameras to image Venus.