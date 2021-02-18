Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Need for Ground-Based Observations of Venus

Whitepaper #235 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; ground- and space-based telescopes; Venus

by Candace Gray, Eliot Young, Toru Kouyama, Yeon Joo Lee, Arnaud Mahieux, Emmanuel Marcq, Kevin McGouldrick, Thomas Navarro, Glenn Orton, Javier Peralta, Emilie Royer, Kunio Sayanagi, Brad Sandor, and Thomas Widemann
Ground-based observations of Venus support NASA’s goals: they complement spacecraft data, raise new questions and help direct designs of new mission proposals. We review ground-based observations of Venus in the context of spacecraft results and advocate for new lab work, AO systems for extended objects and mid-IR (~10 Î¼m) cameras to image Venus.

1.98 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
