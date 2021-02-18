The Scientific Impact of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) for Solar System Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #236 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
Vera C. Rubin Observatory will be a key facility for small body planetary astronomy over the next decade. It will carry out the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), discovering and characterizing large numbers (10–100 times more than currently known) of small solar system bodies. We summarize science highlights and make brief recommendations.