Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

On the Importance of Presolar Grains for Planetary Science

Whitepaper #237 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; primitive bodies; technology development

by Larry Nittler and Rhonda Stroud
Published onMar 18, 2021
Presolar stardust grains formed in the outflows or explosions of ancient stars and provide information about a wide range of astrophysical/cosmochemical topics. NASA should continue to robustly support research on presolar grains and the development, acquisition, and upkeep of the advanced microanalytical instrumentation required for their study.

1017.13 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
