On the Importance of Presolar Grains for Planetary Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #237 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; primitive bodies; technology development
Presolar stardust grains formed in the outflows or explosions of ancient stars and provide information about a wide range of astrophysical/cosmochemical topics. NASA should continue to robustly support research on presolar grains and the development, acquisition, and upkeep of the advanced microanalytical instrumentation required for their study.