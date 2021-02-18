The Origin of the Earth-Moon System as Revealed by the Moon

No comments here
Whitepaper #238 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Unraveling how the Moon formed holds the promise of providing a cornerstone for understanding how our terrestrial planets originated. Current theoretical models provide an array of possible solutions, but great uncertainty remains in which is the most compelling explanation for our particular Earth-Moon system.