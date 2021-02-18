Ground-Based Radar for Planetary Science and Planetary Defense

No comments here
Whitepaper #239 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
Planetary radar is a unique method for studying solid bodies in the Solar System and arguably the most powerful method for post-discovery, remote physical and dynamical characterization of near-Earth objects. Any breakdown of planetary radar programs would be detrimental to planetary defense, science, and exploration over the next decade.