Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Ground-Based Radar for Planetary Science and Planetary Defense

Whitepaper #239 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Patrick Taylor, Edgard Rivera-Valentín, and Amber Bonsall
Published onMar 18, 2021
Planetary radar is a unique method for studying solid bodies in the Solar System and arguably the most powerful method for post-discovery, remote physical and dynamical characterization of near-Earth objects. Any breakdown of planetary radar programs would be detrimental to planetary defense, science, and exploration over the next decade.

296.23 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
