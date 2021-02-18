The value of CHONS isotopic measurements of major compounds as probes of planetary origin, evolution, and habitability

No comments here
Whitepaper #243 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; technology development
Isotopic ratios of CHONS elements address high priority science themes, including biosignature detection, solar system formation, atmospheric evolution, and the presence of water. Investment in technology development to enable such measurements and laboratory studies to provide context will advance planetary science in the coming decade.