Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Keys of a Mission to Uranus or Neptune, the Closest Ice Giants

Whitepaper #244 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; exoplanets; giant planets systems

by Tristan Guillot, Jonathan Fortney, Emily Rauscher, Mark S. Marley, Vivien Parmentier, Mike Line, Hannah Wakeford, Yohai Kaspi, Ravit Helled, Masahiro Ikoma, Heather Knutson, Kristen Menou, Diana Valencia, Daniele Durante, Shigeru Ida, Scott J Bolton, Cheng Li, Kevin B. Stevenson, Jacob Bean, Nicolas B Cowan, Mark D. Hofstadter, Ricardo Hueso Alonso, Jérémy Leconte, Liming Li, Christoph Mordasini, Olivier Mousis, Nadine Nettelmann, Krista Soderlund, and Mike Wong
Uranus and Neptune are the archetypes of “ice giants”, a class of planets that may be among the most common in the Galaxy. They are the last unexplored planets of the Solar System, yet they hold the keys to understand the atmospheric dynamics and structure of planets with hydrogen atmospheres inside and outside the solar system.

1.28 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
