Keys of a Mission to Uranus or Neptune, the Closest Ice Giants

Whitepaper #244 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; exoplanets; giant planets systems
Uranus and Neptune are the archetypes of “ice giants”, a class of planets that may be among the most common in the Galaxy. They are the last unexplored planets of the Solar System, yet they hold the keys to understand the atmospheric dynamics and structure of planets with hydrogen atmospheres inside and outside the solar system.