Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Dive, Dive, Dive: Accessing the Subsurface of Ocean Worlds

Whitepaper #246 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds; technology development

by Britney Schmidt, Kate Craft, Thomas Cwik, Kris Zacny, Miles Smith, Vishaal Singh, Bill Stone, Frances Bryson, Chase Chivers, Sara Pierson, Justin Lawrence, Taylor Plattner, Elizabeth Spiers, Andrew Mullen, Jacob Buffo, Nathan Daniel, Ashley Hanna, Glenn Lightsey, Matt Meister, Mohamed Nassif, Daniel Dichek, and Anthony Spears
Published onMar 18, 2021
We demonstrate Deep Access Ocean World missions can be ready for flight in ten years, with a balance of near-term missions and a 10-year technology development program to enhance achievements of the past decade. The goal of exploring and detecting life in oceans of the outer solar system is close to realization, should we choose to act.

