Dive, Dive, Dive: Accessing the Subsurface of Ocean Worlds

Whitepaper #246 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds; technology development
We demonstrate Deep Access Ocean World missions can be ready for flight in ten years, with a balance of near-term missions and a 10-year technology development program to enhance achievements of the past decade. The goal of exploring and detecting life in oceans of the outer solar system is close to realization, should we choose to act.