Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Understanding the Early Major Transitions in Evolutionary History Part 1: Stages in the Emergence of Complex Life

Whitepaper #247 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Early Evolution; theory, computation, and modeling

by Aaron Goldman, Greg Fournier, Johann Peter Gogarten, Anton S. Petrov, Lynn Rothschild, Daniel Segrè, Eric Smith, and Loren Williams
We describe current research areas and future directions related to ancient proteins and proteomes and their implications for ancient organismal ancestors. We conclude that early evolution research must continue to play an indispensable role in origin of life research and a more prominent role in the design of life detection strategies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
