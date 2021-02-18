Instrumentation for Producing Groundbreaking Planetary & Astrophysical Science on an Interstellar Probe Mission

No comments here
Whitepaper #248 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; primitive bodies; technology development
Astrophysical measurements outside of 50 AU from the Sun enable transformative science that are impossible to obtain from inner system platforms. We describe a single powerful instrument that could be used to obtain these measurements as well as New Horizons-style flybys of dwarf planets & KBOs, enabling cross-divisional collaboration within NASA.