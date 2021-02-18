Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Instrumentation for Producing Groundbreaking Planetary & Astrophysical Science on an Interstellar Probe Mission

Whitepaper #248 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; primitive bodies; technology development

by Carey M. Lisse, Michael Zemcov, Kathleen Mandt, Kirby Runyon, Caitlin Ahrens, Chas Beichman, James Bock, Pontus Brandt, Alice Cocoros, Bruce Draine, Chester E. Harman, Mihaly Horanyi, Noam Izenberg, Rosine Lallement, Any-Chantal Levesseur-Regourd, Ralph McNutt, Andrew R. Poppe, Michael Paul, Veerle Sterken, and Jamey Szalay
Astrophysical measurements outside of 50 AU from the Sun enable transformative science that are impossible to obtain from inner system platforms. We describe a single powerful instrument that could be used to obtain these measurements as well as New Horizons-style flybys of dwarf planets & KBOs, enabling cross-divisional collaboration within NASA.

2.51 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
