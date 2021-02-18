The NASA Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) 2023-2032

No comments here
Whitepaper #249 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
The IRTF is a national facility. Observing time is open to all and is mostly dedicated to solar system mission support and planetary (including non-solar system) science. We summarize current capabilities (instrumentation, flexible scheduling, remote and daytime observing) and discuss new capabilities for planetary defense and primitive bodies.