Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The NASA Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) 2023-2032

Whitepaper #249 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by John Rayner, Vishnu Reddy, and Participants at the IRTF Future Directions Workshop
Published onMar 18, 2021
The IRTF is a national facility. Observing time is open to all and is mostly dedicated to solar system mission support and planetary (including non-solar system) science. We summarize current capabilities (instrumentation, flexible scheduling, remote and daytime observing) and discuss new capabilities for planetary defense and primitive bodies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
