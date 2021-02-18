Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

New Approaches to Lunar Ice Detection and Mapping

Whitepaper #251 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Paul Hayne, David Paige, Andrew Ingersoll, Oded Aharonson, Shane Byrne, Barbara Cohen, Anthony Colaprete, Christopher S. Edwards, Emily J. Foote, Benjamin T. Greenhagen, Amanda Hendrix, Brendan Hermalyn, Mihaly Horanyi, Yang Liu, Paul G. Lucey, Benjamin K. Malphrus, Thomas B. McCord, Michael J. Poston, Gerald B. Sanders, Norbert Schörghofer, Matthew M. Siegler, Robert L. Staehle, and Wayne Zimmerman
Water and other volatiles are fundamental tracers of habitable environments on terrestrial planets and satellites. Ice deposits in the polar regions of the Moon present an opportunity to understand the delivery and retention of water and other volatiles in the inner solar system.

1.92 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
