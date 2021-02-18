New Approaches to Lunar Ice Detection and Mapping

No comments here
Whitepaper #251 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Water and other volatiles are fundamental tracers of habitable environments on terrestrial planets and satellites. Ice deposits in the polar regions of the Moon present an opportunity to understand the delivery and retention of water and other volatiles in the inner solar system.