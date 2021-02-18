Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mapping satellite surfaces and atmospheres with ground-based radio interferometry

Whitepaper #252 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; ocean worlds; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Katherine de Kleer, Bryan Butler, Martin Cordiner, Imke de Pater, Mark Gurwell, Joseph Lazio, Stefanie Milam, Chris Moeckel, Arielle Moullet, Eric Murphy, Robert Sault, Joshua Tollefson, and Samantha Trumbo
Ground-based interferometry at mm-cm wavelengths provides a powerful tool for characterizing satellite surfaces and atmospheres. We present the science enabled by the ALMA (current) and ngVLA (proposed) arrays, including recent results as well as future work in the context of planned and proposed spacecraft missions.

