Mapping satellite surfaces and atmospheres with ground-based radio interferometry

Whitepaper #252 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; ocean worlds; ground- and space-based telescopes
Ground-based interferometry at mm-cm wavelengths provides a powerful tool for characterizing satellite surfaces and atmospheres. We present the science enabled by the ALMA (current) and ngVLA (proposed) arrays, including recent results as well as future work in the context of planned and proposed spacecraft missions.