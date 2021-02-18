Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Understanding the Early Major Transitions in Evolutionary History Part 2: Ancient Evolution of Biological Systems and the Biosphere

Whitepaper #253 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Early Evolution; theory, computation, and modeling

by Greg Fournier, Johann Peter Gogarten, Aaron D. Goldman, Anton S. Petrov, Lynn Rothschild, Daniel Segrè, Eric Smith, and Loren Williams
Published onMar 18, 2021
Understanding the Early Major Transitions in Evolutionary History Part 2: Ancient Evolution of Biological Systems and the Biosphere

We describe examples of current research areas and future directions within the field of early evolution that center on complex molecular systems and the biosphere and conclude that early evolution research must continue to play an indispensable role in origin of life research and a more prominent role in the design of life detection strategies.

Understanding the Early Major Transitions in Evolutionary History Part 2: Ancient Evolution of Biological Systems and the Biosphere
268.96 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with