Understanding the Early Major Transitions in Evolutionary History Part 2: Ancient Evolution of Biological Systems and the Biosphere

Whitepaper #253 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Early Evolution; theory, computation, and modeling
We describe examples of current research areas and future directions within the field of early evolution that center on complex molecular systems and the biosphere and conclude that early evolution research must continue to play an indispensable role in origin of life research and a more prominent role in the design of life detection strategies.