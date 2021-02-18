Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

A Recipe for Geophysical Exploration of Enceladus

Whitepaper #256 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; ocean worlds

by Anton Ermakov, Julie C. Castillo-Rogez, Ryan S. Park, Christophe Sotin, Joseph Lazio, Samuel M. Howell, James T. Keane, Douglas J. Hemingway, Francis Nimmo, Edwin Kite, Vishnu Viswanathan, Gregor Steinbrügge, Gabriel Tobie, and Valery Lainey
Published onMar 18, 2021
A Recipe for Geophysical Exploration of Enceladus

Orbital geophysical investigations of Enceladus are critical to understand its energy balance. Mapping Enceladus’ gravity, improving the accuracy of the libration amplitude, and measuring Enceladus’ tidal response would provide critical constraints on the internal structure, establishing a framework for assessing Enceladus’ long-term habitability.

A Recipe for Geophysical Exploration of Enceladus
2.15 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with