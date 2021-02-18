A Recipe for Geophysical Exploration of Enceladus

No comments here
Whitepaper #256 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; ocean worlds
Orbital geophysical investigations of Enceladus are critical to understand its energy balance. Mapping Enceladus’ gravity, improving the accuracy of the libration amplitude, and measuring Enceladus’ tidal response would provide critical constraints on the internal structure, establishing a framework for assessing Enceladus’ long-term habitability.