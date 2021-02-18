Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Magnetosphere of Jupiter: Moving from Discoveries Towards Understanding

Whitepaper #257 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; other science themes: Magnetospheres

by Frank Crary, George B. Clark, Peter Delamere, Chuanfei Dong, Robert W. Ebert, Camilla Harris, George Hospodarsky, Sean Hsu, Hans Huybrighs, Anna Kotova, Tim Livengood, Chris Paranicas, Kurt Retherford, Elias Roussos, Yash Sarkango, Joachim Saur, Jamey R. Szalay, Marissa Vogt, and Liang Wang
Published onMar 18, 2021
The magnetosphere of Jupiter has been observed by many spacecraft. Most of the results have been discoveries of the global properties of the magnetosphere. They have typically raised more questions than they answered. We present some outstanding questions needed to truly understand it. We argue this can be accomplished by small, focused missions.

