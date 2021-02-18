The Magnetosphere of Jupiter: Moving from Discoveries Towards Understanding

No comments here
Whitepaper #257 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; other science themes: Magnetospheres
The magnetosphere of Jupiter has been observed by many spacecraft. Most of the results have been discoveries of the global properties of the magnetosphere. They have typically raised more questions than they answered. We present some outstanding questions needed to truly understand it. We argue this can be accomplished by small, focused missions.