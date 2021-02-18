Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Future of Planetary Defense in the Era of Advanced Surveys

Whitepaper #259 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Amy Mainzer, P. Abell, Michele T. Bannister, B. Barbee, J. Barnes, J. F. Bell, III, L. Benner, B. Betts, Maitrayee Bose, W. Bottke, D. Britt, M. Brozović, M. Bruckner, Michael W. Busch, S. Carey, J. Castillo-Rogez, J. Chesley, E. Christensen, P. Chodas, D. Cotto-Figueroa, M. Delbó, R. T. Daly, J. Dotson, P. Eisenhardt, Y. R. Fernandez, Ronald A. Fevig, T. Grav, S. Greenstreet, M. Gritsevich, Heidi B. Hammel, A. Harris, W. Harris, D. Hickson, Kynan Hughson, Željko Ivezić, Devanshu Jha, Lynne Jones, Mario Jurić, B. Kacar, D. Lauretta, Joseph Lazio, Rosaly M. C. Lopes, F. Marchis, Sean E. Marshall, J. Masiero, D. Mathias, R. S. McMillan, C. McMurtry, P. Michel, S. Naidu, M. C. Nolan, T. Okada, J. L. Pipher, Carol Raymond, E. Rivera-Valentín, A. Rivkin, C. A. Schambeau, D. Scheeres, Jennifer Scully, S. Sonnett, T. Spahr, A. Stern, T. Swindle, P. Taylor, D. Takir, M. Telus, C. Thomas, F. C. F. Venditti, Anne K. Virkki, A. Wong, and E. L. Wright
Impacts due to near-Earth objects constitute a potentially preventable natural hazard. The first priority of planetary defense should be to complete a survey of objects large enough to cause severe regional damage, and to adequately fund characterization, modeling, and mitigation testing to address these rare but potentially catastrophic events.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
