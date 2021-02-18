The Future of Planetary Defense in the Era of Advanced Surveys

No comments here
Whitepaper #259 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Impacts due to near-Earth objects constitute a potentially preventable natural hazard. The first priority of planetary defense should be to complete a survey of objects large enough to cause severe regional damage, and to adequately fund characterization, modeling, and mitigation testing to address these rare but potentially catastrophic events.