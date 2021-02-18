The Importance of Exploring Neptune’s Aurora and Ionosphere

No comments here
Whitepaper #261 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems
Neptune’s aurorae are some of the least well understood within the entire solar system. Observing them with in-situ space missions will greatly improve our understanding of the aurorae and their atmospheric and magnetospheric context, and will provide a new understanding of all Ice Giant aurorae, both within the solar system and around other stars.