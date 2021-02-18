Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Importance of Exploring Neptune’s Aurora and Ionosphere

Whitepaper #261 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems

by Tom Stallard, Abi Rymer, Ian Cohen, Steve Miller, Henrik Melin, James O'Donoghue, Luke Moore, Ron Vervack, Emma Thomas, Nahid Chowdhury, Karl Mitchell, Frank Crary, and John Clarke
Neptune’s aurorae are some of the least well understood within the entire solar system. Observing them with in-situ space missions will greatly improve our understanding of the aurorae and their atmospheric and magnetospheric context, and will provide a new understanding of all Ice Giant aurorae, both within the solar system and around other stars.

101.36 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
