What are the main geological processes that determined the evolution and current state of small bodies and are they similar to those on larger bodies?

Whitepaper #262 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; primitive bodies
The current state of knowledge about the geological processes that determined the evolution and current state of small bodies, and important research directions for the coming decade are discussed herein. Recommendations for remote and in situ observations of small bodies across the solar system, as well as laboratory-based studies are provided.