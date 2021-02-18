Mercury’s Low Reflectance Material — Evidence for Graphite Flotation in a Magma Ocean?

No comments here
Whitepaper #265 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Mercury’s low reflectance material (LRM), which may be remnant of a primordial crust, offers a scientifically compelling and unique opportunity to investigate the earliest stages of planetary evolution and crust formation. We recommend that in situ mineralogical measurements of Mercury’s LRM should be a scientific priority in the next decade.