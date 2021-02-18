Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mercury’s Low Reflectance Material — Evidence for Graphite Flotation in a Magma Ocean?

Whitepaper #265 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Rachel Klima, Carolyn Ernst, Nancy Chabot, Kathleen Vander Kaaden, Sebastien Besse, and Marc Fries
Mercury’s low reflectance material (LRM), which may be remnant of a primordial crust, offers a scientifically compelling and unique opportunity to investigate the earliest stages of planetary evolution and crust formation. We recommend that in situ mineralogical measurements of Mercury’s LRM should be a scientific priority in the next decade.

