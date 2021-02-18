The Importance of Planetary Volcanism and Key Investigations for the Next Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #266 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon
Volcanism is a fundamental planetary process. Priorities for the next decade include sampling a diversity of lava compositions (especially from bedrock lava sequences), improving estimations of instantaneous lava and gas fluxes, measuring planetary heat flow, and understanding the pathways by which volcanism enables and supports life.