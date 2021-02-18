Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Importance of Planetary Volcanism and Key Investigations for the Next Decade

Whitepaper #266 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon

by Laura Kerber, Paul K. Byrne, Ashley Gerard Davies, Christopher W. Hamilton, Devanshu Jha, James T. Keane, Laszlo Keszthelyi, Rosaly M. C. Lopes, Heather Meyer, James Head, and Catherine Elder
Volcanism is a fundamental planetary process. Priorities for the next decade include sampling a diversity of lava compositions (especially from bedrock lava sequences), improving estimations of instantaneous lava and gas fluxes, measuring planetary heat flow, and understanding the pathways by which volcanism enables and supports life.

111.01 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
