Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Exogeoscience and Its Role in Characterizing Exoplanet Habitability and the Detectability of Life

Whitepaper #267 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; habitability and water; state of the profession

by Cayman Unterborn, Paul K. Byrne, Ariel D. Anbar, Giada Arney, David Brain, Steve J. Desch, Bradford J. Foley, Martha S. Gilmore, Hilairy E. Hartnett, Wade G. Henning, Marc M. Hirschmann, Noam R. Izenberg, Stephen R. Kane, Edwin S. Kite, Laura Kreidberg, Kanani K. M. Lee, Timothy W. Lyons, Wendy R. Panero, Noah J. Planavsky, Christopher T. Reinhard, Joseph P. Renaud, Laura K. Schaefer, Edward W. Schwieterman, Linda E. Sohl, Elizabeth J. Tasker, and Michael J. Way
Published onMar 18, 2021
The search for exoplanetary life must encompass the complex geological processes reflected in an exoplanet’s atmosphere, or we risk reporting false positive and false negative detections. To do this, we must nurture and financially support the nascent discipline of “exogeoscience” to fully integrate the astronomical and geological communities.

