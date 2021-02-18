Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

MER-Class Rover Investigations of Mars in the Coming Decades

Whitepaper #268 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by David Blake, Kris Zacny, Tom Bristow, Shaunna Morrison, Philippe Sarrazin, Elizabeth Rampe, Valerie Tu, Michael T. Thorpe, Valerie Payre, Rebecca Smith, Noel Scudder, Candice C. Bedford, and Erwin Dehouck
In order to understand the geology of Mars, its early habitability and its potential to support ISRU and eventual human habitation, full and comprehensive science investigations are needed at many diverse and scientifically compelling sites. We propose MER-class rovers, equipped with definitive and quantitative next-generation science instruments

