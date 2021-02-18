MER-Class Rover Investigations of Mars in the Coming Decades

No comments here
Whitepaper #268 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Mars
In order to understand the geology of Mars, its early habitability and its potential to support ISRU and eventual human habitation, full and comprehensive science investigations are needed at many diverse and scientifically compelling sites. We propose MER-class rovers, equipped with definitive and quantitative next-generation science instruments