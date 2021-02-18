Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Near-Earth Object Characterization Priorities and Considerations for Planetary Defense

Whitepaper #270 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other planetary bodies: Near-Earth Objects; primitive bodies

by Paul Abell, Carol Raymond, Terik Daly, Daniel R. Adamo, Brent W. Barbee, Megan Bruck Syal, Kyla Carte, Nancy L. Chabot, Jesse L. Dotson, Lee D. Graham, Rob R. Landis, Amy Mainzer, Mike C. Nolan, Edgard Rivera-Valentin, Andy S. Rivkin, Patrick A. Taylor, Flaviane C. F. Venditti, and Lorien Wheeler
Early detection and characterization of potentially hazardous near-Earth objects (NEOs) is the first priority for planetary defense. This paper outlines the NEO characterization priorities and considerations relevant to planetary defense over the time period of the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023–2032.

367.48 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
