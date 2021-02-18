Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Gas Giant and Ice Giant Atmospheres: Focused Questions for 2023-2032

Whitepaper #275 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Michael H. Wong, Statia Luszcz-Cook, Kunio Sayanagi, Luke Moore, Tommi Koskinen, Julianne I. Moses, Imke de Pater, Shahid Aslam, Sushil K. Atreya, Kevin H. Baines, Gordon Bjoraker, Katherine R. de Kleer, Scott G. Edgington, Jonathan Fortney, Thomas K. Greathouse, Heidi B. Hammel, Cheng Li, Paul R. Mahaffy, James Sinclair, and Lawrence A. Sromovsky
We present focused science questions for gas giant and ice giant tropospheres, stratospheres, thermospheres, and ionospheres. The science questions encompass preeminent observational and theoretical results, synergize with terrestrial climate and exoplanet physics/chemistry research, and have clear pathways for progress in the next decade.

1.37 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
