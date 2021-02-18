Gas Giant and Ice Giant Atmospheres: Focused Questions for 2023-2032

No comments here
Whitepaper #275 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; giant planets systems; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
We present focused science questions for gas giant and ice giant tropospheres, stratospheres, thermospheres, and ionospheres. The science questions encompass preeminent observational and theoretical results, synergize with terrestrial climate and exoplanet physics/chemistry research, and have clear pathways for progress in the next decade.