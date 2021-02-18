Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Toward More Realistic Simulation and Prediction of Dust Storms on Mars

Whitepaper #278 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; Mars

by Claire Newman, Tanguy Bertrand, Joseph Battalio, Mackenzie Day, Manuel De La Torre Juárez, Meredith K. Elrod, Francesca Esposito, Lori Fenton, Claus Gebhardt, Steven J. Greybush, Scott D. Guzewich, Henrik Kahanpää, Melinda Kahre, Özgür Karatekin, Brian Jackson, Mathieu Lapotre, Christopher Lee, Stephen R. Lewis, Ralph D. Lorenz, Germán Martínez, Javier Martin-Torres, Michael A. Mischna, Luca Montabone, Lynn Neakrase, Alexey Pankine, Jorge Pla-Garcia, Peter L. Read, Isaac B. Smith, Michael D. Smith, Alejandro Soto, Aymeric Spiga, Christy Swann, Leslie Tamppari, Orkun Temel, Daniel Viudez Moreiras, Danika Wellington, Paulina Wolkenberg, Gerhard Wurm, and María-Paz Zorzano
Global dust storms have major implications for the past and present climate, geologic history, habitability, and future exploration of Mars. Yet their mysterious origins mean we remain unable to realistically simulate or predict them. We identify four key Knowledge Gaps and make four Recommendations to make progress in the next decade.

