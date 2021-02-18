Observing Mars from Areostationary Orbit: Benefits and Applications

No comments here
Whitepaper #281 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; other science themes: Space weather and surface science
The areostationary orbit is the Mars-equivalent of the geostationary one. This paper has the objective to detail what scientific and operational applications would highly benefit from platforms in this type of orbit. The needs are compelling and the technology is mature to see the first areostationary satellites orbiting Mars in the next decade.