Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Observing Mars from Areostationary Orbit: Benefits and Applications

Whitepaper #281 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; other science themes: Space weather and surface science

by Luca Montabone, Nicholas Heavens, Jose L. Alvarellos, Michael Aye, Alessandra Babuscia, Nathan Barba, J. Michael Battalio, Tanguy Bertrand, Bruce Cantor, Michel Capderou, Matthew Chojnacki, Shannon M. Curry, Charles D. Edwards, Meredith K. Elrod, Lori K. Fenton, Robin L. Fergason, Claus Gebhardt, Scott D. Guzewich, Melinda A. Kahre, Ozgur Karatekin, David M. Kass, Robert Lillis, Giuliano Liuzzi, Michael A. Mischna, Claire E. Newman, Maurizio Pajola, Alexey Pankine, Sylvain Piqueux, Ali Rahmati, M. Pilar Romero-Perez, Marc Sanchez-Net, Michael D. Smith, Alejandro Soto, Aymeric Spiga, Leslie Tamppari, Joshua Vander Hook, Paulina Wolkenberg, Michael D. Wolff, Ryan C. Woolley, and Roland M. B. Young
The areostationary orbit is the Mars-equivalent of the geostationary one. This paper has the objective to detail what scientific and operational applications would highly benefit from platforms in this type of orbit. The needs are compelling and the technology is mature to see the first areostationary satellites orbiting Mars in the next decade.

761.47 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
