Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

In-Situ Exploration of Objects on Oort Cloud Comet Orbits: OCCs, Manxes and ISOs

Whitepaper #282 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Missions; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Karen Meech, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Erica Bufanda, Marc Buie, Olivier Hainaut, Hope Ishii, Jacqueline V. Keane, Jan Kleyna, Jian-Yang Li, Sean Raymond, Richard Wainscoat, Robert Weryk, and Bin Yang
Published onMar 18, 2021
In-Situ Exploration of Objects on Oort Cloud Comet Orbits: OCCs, Manxes and ISOs

NASA’s competed mission calls are not responsive to new discoveries, e.g. to objects such as Oort Cloud and Manx comets and interstellar objects. These objects represent the most primitive remnants of the processes that occurred during the formation of our solar system and other planetary systems and should be high priority for exploration.

In-Situ Exploration of Objects on Oort Cloud Comet Orbits: OCCs, Manxes and ISOs
1.93 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with