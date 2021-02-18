In-Situ Exploration of Objects on Oort Cloud Comet Orbits: OCCs, Manxes and ISOs

No comments here
Whitepaper #282 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Missions; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
NASA’s competed mission calls are not responsive to new discoveries, e.g. to objects such as Oort Cloud and Manx comets and interstellar objects. These objects represent the most primitive remnants of the processes that occurred during the formation of our solar system and other planetary systems and should be high priority for exploration.