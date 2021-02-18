Meteoritical Constraints on our Solar System and Beyond

No comments here
Whitepaper #283 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; primitive bodies
Meteorites provide constraints for key stages in planetary evolution, namely metal-silicate differentiation, silicate melting, and impact bombardment. Insights from meteorites can be applied to exoplanets, such as modeling the formation of distant worlds, and investigating the habitability of Earth-like exoplanets.