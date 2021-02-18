Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Meteoritical Constraints on our Solar System and Beyond

Whitepaper #283 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; primitive bodies

by Jasmeet Dhaliwal
Published onMar 18, 2021
Meteorites provide constraints for key stages in planetary evolution, namely metal-silicate differentiation, silicate melting, and impact bombardment. Insights from meteorites can be applied to exoplanets, such as modeling the formation of distant worlds, and investigating the habitability of Earth-like exoplanets.

237.48 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
