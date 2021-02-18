Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Venus and solar storms: Solar Energetic Particles, Stream Interaction Regions and Coronal Mass Ejections

Whitepaper #284 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; ground- and space-based telescopes; Venus

by Shannon Curry, Janet Luhmann, Candance Gray, and Glyn Collinson
Published onMar 18, 2021
Atmospheric loss at terrestrial planets is a subject of intense interest not only because of the implications for past and present water reservoirs, but also for its impacts on the habitability. The focus of this white paper is on how to observe the response of the Venusian atmosphere to solar storms that are responsible for its atmospheric erosion

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
