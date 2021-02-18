Venus and solar storms: Solar Energetic Particles, Stream Interaction Regions and Coronal Mass Ejections

No comments here
Whitepaper #284 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; ground- and space-based telescopes; Venus
Atmospheric loss at terrestrial planets is a subject of intense interest not only because of the implications for past and present water reservoirs, but also for its impacts on the habitability. The focus of this white paper is on how to observe the response of the Venusian atmosphere to solar storms that are responsible for its atmospheric erosion