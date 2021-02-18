Atmospheric chemistry on Venus — New observations and laboratory studies to progress significant unresolved issues

No comments here
Whitepaper #287 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other science themes: Atmospheric chemistry and evolution; Venus
Significant, unresolved questions on Venus’ atmospheric chemistry remain despite decades of study. Answering them requires systematic, targeted observations , increased integration of chemical, microphysical, and dynamical models, and supporting lab studies. Venus is our nearest exoplanet laboratory and a key for understanding divergent evolution.