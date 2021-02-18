Skip to main content
Community Report
Atmospheric chemistry on Venus — New observations and laboratory studies to progress significant unresolved issues

Whitepaper #287 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other science themes: Atmospheric chemistry and evolution; Venus

by Franklin P. Mills, Kandis Lea Jessup, and Amanda S. Brecht
Significant, unresolved questions on Venus’ atmospheric chemistry remain despite decades of study. Answering them requires systematic, targeted observations , increased integration of chemical, microphysical, and dynamical models, and supporting lab studies. Venus is our nearest exoplanet laboratory and a key for understanding divergent evolution.

Atmospheric chemistry on Venus — New observations and laboratory studies to progress significant unresolved issues.pdf
431 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
