Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Sample Return from the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin

Whitepaper #290 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Bradley Jolliff, Noah Petro, Daniel Moriarty, Ryan Watkins, James Head, III, and Ross Potter
Published onMar 18, 2021
Sample Return from the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin

Sample return from SPA remains a high science priority and a key test of hypotheses regarding fundamental aspects of early Solar System history, including cataclysmic bombardment of the inner Solar System, possible excavation of materials from the mantle, nature of the Moon’s early differentiation, and formation of its planetary-scale asymmetry.

Sample Return from the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin
3.03 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with