Sample Return from the Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin

Whitepaper #290 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Sample return from SPA remains a high science priority and a key test of hypotheses regarding fundamental aspects of early Solar System history, including cataclysmic bombardment of the inner Solar System, possible excavation of materials from the mantle, nature of the Moon’s early differentiation, and formation of its planetary-scale asymmetry.