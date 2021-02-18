Exobodies in Our Back Yard: Science from Missions to Nearby Interstellar Objects

No comments here
Whitepaper #292 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; other planetary bodies: Interstellar Objects
The recent discovery of the first confirmed Interstellar Objects (ISOs) passing through the Solar System opens the potential for near term ISO missions. Such ISOs are the only exobodies we have a chance of accessing directly in the near future. This White Paper focuses on the science possible from in situ spacecraft exploration of nearby ISOs.