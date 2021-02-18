Origin and Evolution of the Moon’s Procellarum KREEP Terrane

No comments here
Whitepaper #294 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
The Procellarum KREEP Terrane is a unique province on the Moon that produced extensive volcanism. Major volcanic features could be explored by a long-distance rover with a New Frontiers class mission to answer questions about how this planetary asymmetry formed, why volcanism was so voluminous, and how it persisted for nearly 4 billion years.