Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Origin and Evolution of the Moon’s Procellarum KREEP Terrane

Whitepaper #294 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Bradley Jolliff, Mark Robinson, and Srinidhi Ravi
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Procellarum KREEP Terrane is a unique province on the Moon that produced extensive volcanism. Major volcanic features could be explored by a long-distance rover with a New Frontiers class mission to answer questions about how this planetary asymmetry formed, why volcanism was so voluminous, and how it persisted for nearly 4 billion years.

1.32 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
