Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Towards a Fuller Understanding of Icy Satellite Seafloors, Interiors, and Habitability

Whitepaper #295 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; habitability and water; ocean worlds

by Paul K. Byrne, Andrew J. Dombard, Catherine Elder, Steven A. Hauck, II, Mohit Melwani Daswani, Paul V. Regensburger, and Steven D. Vance
Icy satellites represent compelling astrobiological targets, but their rocky interiors must be better characterized. Fundamental research programs and thematic workshops promoting ocean world interdisciplinarity are key. Future missions to icy satellites should explicitly include objectives to characterize rock–water/high-pressure ice interfaces.

