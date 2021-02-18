Towards a Fuller Understanding of Icy Satellite Seafloors, Interiors, and Habitability

No comments here
Whitepaper #295 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; habitability and water; ocean worlds
Icy satellites represent compelling astrobiological targets, but their rocky interiors must be better characterized. Fundamental research programs and thematic workshops promoting ocean world interdisciplinarity are key. Future missions to icy satellites should explicitly include objectives to characterize rock–water/high-pressure ice interfaces.