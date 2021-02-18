Active Primordial Bodies: Exploration of the primordial composition of ice-rich planetesimals and early-stage evolution in the outer solar system

We advocate for a program of robotic exploration of APBs emphasizing a 4 objects (29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, 95P/Chiron, 174P/Echeclus, and 2019 LD2) with known activity and outburst patterns, two of which are transitioning to become JFCs. This opportunity is urgent due to their near-term orbits that are favorable only for the next 20–30 years.