Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Active Primordial Bodies: Exploration of the primordial composition of ice-rich planetesimals and early-stage evolution in the outer solar system

Whitepaper #296 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Walter Harris, Yanga R. Fernandez, Gal Sarid, Jordan K. Steckloff, Kat Volk, Maria Womack, and Laura M. Woodney
Published onMar 18, 2021
We advocate for a program of robotic exploration of APBs emphasizing a 4 objects (29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, 95P/Chiron, 174P/Echeclus, and 2019 LD2) with known activity and outburst patterns, two of which are transitioning to become JFCs. This opportunity is urgent due to their near-term orbits that are favorable only for the next 20–30 years.

730.16 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
