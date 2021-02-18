Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Maximizing the Value of Solar System Data Through Planetary Spatial Data Infrastructures

Whitepaper #297 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other: Data Infrastructure; state of the profession

by Jani Radebaugh, Brad Thomson, Brent Archinal, Ross Beyer, Dani DellaGiustina, Caleb Fassett, Lisa Gaddis, Sander Goossens, Trent Hare, Jay Laura, Pete Mouginis-Mark, Andrea Naß, Alex Patthoff, Julie Stopar, Sarah Sutton, David Williams, Justin Hagerty, and Louise Prockter
Planetary spatial data returned by spacecraft are of critical importance to NASA and international and commercial partners. There is a critical need for planetary spatial data to be more accessible and usable. We recommend that Planetary Spatial Data Infrastructures be created for all bodies and key regions in the Solar System.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
