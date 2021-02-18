Maximizing the Value of Solar System Data Through Planetary Spatial Data Infrastructures

No comments here
Whitepaper #297 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other: Data Infrastructure; state of the profession
Planetary spatial data returned by spacecraft are of critical importance to NASA and international and commercial partners. There is a critical need for planetary spatial data to be more accessible and usable. We recommend that Planetary Spatial Data Infrastructures be created for all bodies and key regions in the Solar System.