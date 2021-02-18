Science Motivations for the Future Exploration of Ceres

No comments here
Whitepaper #303 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; ocean worlds; primitive bodies
We lay out the science motivations for exploring dwarf planet Ceres, a newly recognized ocean world, under the New Frontiers program in the next decade, either via multi-site exploration or a sample return from recently exposed evaporites. This mission will advance our knowledge of ocean worlds and of the origin of Earth’s volatiles.