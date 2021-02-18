Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Science Motivations for the Future Exploration of Ceres

Whitepaper #303 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; ocean worlds; primitive bodies

by Julie Castillo-Rogez, Jennifer Scully, Marc Neveu, Danielle Wyrick, Guneshwar Thangjam, Andrew Rivkin, Michael Sori, Vassilissa Vinogradoff, Kelly Miller, Anon Ermakov, Kynan Hughson, Lynnae Quick, Andreas Nathues, and Maria Cristina De Sanctis
Published onMar 18, 2021
Science Motivations for the Future Exploration of Ceres

We lay out the science motivations for exploring dwarf planet Ceres, a newly recognized ocean world, under the New Frontiers program in the next decade, either via multi-site exploration or a sample return from recently exposed evaporites. This mission will advance our knowledge of ocean worlds and of the origin of Earth’s volatiles.

Science Motivations for the Future Exploration of Cere
3.15 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with