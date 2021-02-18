Skip to main content
Community Report
Volcanic Caves as Priority Sites for Astrobiology Science

Whitepaper #306 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; Mars; technology development

by Jennifer G. Blank, Ali-akbar Agha-mohammadi, Ernest R. Bell, Jr., David A. Crown, Benjamin Morrell, Christopher J. S. Patterson, Kyle Uckert, and Patrick L. Whelley
We urge NASA to develop technology needed to enter a planetary cave with a payload optimized for life detection. We summarize current technology/challenges associated with remote characterization of caves, exploration vehicles with advanced autonomy, communications, operations capabilities, and sensor systems for life and biosignature ID.

