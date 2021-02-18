Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Solar and Hybrid Electric Propulsion to the Kuiper Belt and Beyond

Whitepaper #307 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; primitive bodies; technology development

by Edgar A Bering, Alex Parker, Matthew Giambusso, Mark Carter, Jared Squire, Franklin Chang Díaz, and Sarah M. Hörst
Published onMar 18, 2021
Solar and Hybrid Electric Propulsion to the Kuiper Belt and Beyond

The authors explore a solar electric propulsion (SEP)concept to send missions to Neptune and beyond. The plan uses an Oberth manoeuvre close to the Sun. With SEP, the effect of the Oberth manoeuvre is boosted by the higher level of solar energy to produce high thrust. This trajectory provides enough kinetic energy to reach the outer system.

Solar and Hybrid Electric Propulsion to the Kuiper Belt and Beyond
842.07 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with